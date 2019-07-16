IRCTC Amarnath Yatra: Package Cost, Itinerary, Other Details Here

Amarnath yatra: Travellers will be flown by helicopter to Panchtarni where they will trek to the cave.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation's (IRCTC) tourism arm, IRCTC Tourism, is offering a three nights and four days IRCTC tour package to Amarnath and Srinagar from Hyderabad. The IRCTC tour package includes tickets for flights between Hyderabad and Srinagar, and the helicopter journey from Neelgarth to Amarnath. IRCTC Tourism's Amarnath Yatra tour includes stay at a four-star hotel in Srinagar, according to IRCTC Tourism's website, irctctourism.com. (Also Read: IRCTC Tourism Offers 5-Day Tour To Kerala: Fares And Other Details)

The Amarnath caves, located in the Indian states of Jammu and Kashmir, are one of the most famous shrine. Dedicated to the god Shiva, the shrine is claimed to be over 5,000 years old and forms an important part of ancient Hindu mythology. visit https://t.co/OyjVH8rtf4pic.twitter.com/YFBtGMNgYh — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) July 13, 2019

Here are details such as the cost, itinerary and accommodation applicable to the IRCTC Tourism Amarnath Yatra tour package:

The cost of the Amarnath Yatra tour on a single occupancy basis is Rs 37,435, Rs 34,967 on a double occupancy basis, and Rs 34,345 on a triple occupancy basis. (Also Read: IRCTC Tourism Offers 3-Day Tour To Goa From Rs 12,625 Per Person, Details Here)

The cost of the Amarnath Yatra tour includes flight tickets, hotel and tent accommodation, breakfast and dinner meals, helicopter tickets and Yatra registration pass. (Also Read: IRCTC Tourism Offers Five-Night Rajasthan Tour From Rs 20,150 Per Person, Details Here)

Here is the itinerary of Amarnath Yatra tour package

The travellers will be flown to Delhi from Hyderabad on August 4 on a SpiceJet flight and later they will proceed to Srinagar from Delhi on another SpiceJet flight. (Also Read: IRCTC Tourism Offers Hyderabad Tour Package From Rs 13,995 Per Person, Details Here)

Upon arrival at Srinagar, travellers will be checked into Hotel Solar Residency in Srinagar and the rest of the day will be at leisure of travellers. Dinner and night stay arrangements will be made at the hotel.

On the second day, after breakfast, travellers will be driven to Neelgrath helipad to catch helicopter and fly to Panchtarni. The travellers will later depart for Amamrnath Yatra by trekking from Panchtarni Helipad on their own. After visiting Amarnath cave the travellers would return from Amarnath Yatra and back to Panchtarni for overnight stay in a tent. (Also Read: IRCTC Rajasthan Tour: Package Cost, Destinations, Itinerary Details Here)

On the third day, travellers will report at Panchtarni Helipad, board helicopter and arrive at Neelgrath. Travellers will be taken for local sightseeing in Srinagar and they will later return to the hotel for overnight stay at Srinagar.

On the fourth day, after breakfast, travellers will be free for personal activities and later they will be checked out of the hotel and transferred to Srinagar airport to board a Delhi-bound flight at 4:05 pm after arrival at Delhi they will board another flight to Hyderabad at 6:45 pm. (Also Read: IRCTC Offers Shillong, Guwahati Tour Package From Rs 19,819 Per Person: Itinerary, Cost And Other Details)

The Amarnath Yatra tour package excludes entrance tickets at sightseeing places in Srinagar, lunch and any additional food, IRCTC Tourism noted on its website.

The Amarnath Yatra package also excludes any expenses of personal nature such as laundry expenses, wine, mineral water, food and drinks other than mentioned in the regular menu, according to IRCTC Tourism.

