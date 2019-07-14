IRCTC Tourism Offers 5-Day Tour To Kerala: Fares And Other Details

IRCTC or Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation is the online ticketing arm of Indian Railways

IRCTC Tourism is offering a tour package to Kerala at a starting price of Rs. 29,910 per person. The four-night and five-day trip will cover destinations such as Kochi, Munnar and Kumarakom, according to IRCTC Tourism's website, irctctourism.com. The tour, scheduled to start from Jaipur on multiple dates, will be on IndiGo flight, according to the IRCTC Tourism's portal. IRCTC or Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation is the online ticketing arm of Indian Railways.

IRCTC Tourism's Kerala tour package details:

Package Details Package Name Kerala Flight Package ex Jaipur Destination Covered Kochi, Munnar & Kumarakom Class Comfort Dates 09.10.2019, 18.12.19 Hotel Name Tranvancore Court, Clouds Valley/Grand Plaza, KTIC Houseboats

Here are the key things to know about IRCTC Tourism's package:

1. The tariff for IRCTC's tour package is different according to the occupancy and the departure date chosen by the passenger. For the tour starting October 9, 2019, one needs to pay Rs. 29,910 in triple occupancy.

Departure: October 9, 2019

Occupancy Tariffs Single occupancy Rs 40,570 Double occupancy Rs 31,240 Triple occupancy Rs 29,910 Child with bed Rs 27,250 Child without extra bed Rs 24,290

Departure: December 18, 2019

Occupancy Tariffs Single occupancy Rs 46,230 Double occupancy Rs 32,410 Triple occupancy Rs 30,075 Child with bed Rs 25,405 Child without extra bed Rs 21,610

2. The journey from Jaipur will be via economy class of IndiGo airlines, according to IRCTC Tourism.

Flight Details Sector Departure Arrival Flights Ex Jaipur on 09.10.19 JAI to COK 09:00 11:30 6E642 JAI to BLR 13:00 14:05 6E407 BLR to COK Ex Kochi on 13.10.19 COK to JAI 15:05 17:45 6E652 COK to JAI

3. The package includes air tickets, breakfast, lunch and dinner, GST, accommodation in deluxe hotels and one night stay in a house boat.

4. However, items of personal nature such as laundry, any kind of room services, tips, meals in the flight etc are not a part of the package, noted IRCTC Tourism.

5. Meanwhile, IRCTC Tourism is also offering a tour package to Singapore and Malaysia at a starting price of Rs. 79,990 per person. The tour trip will cover destinations such as Singapore and Kuala Lumpur.

