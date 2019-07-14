IRCTC Tourism Offers 5-Day Tour To Kerala: Fares And Other Details

IRCTC Tourism is offering a tour package to Kerala at a starting price of Rs. 29,910 per person. The four-night and five-day trip will cover destinations such as Kochi, Munnar and Kumarakom, according to IRCTC Tourism's website, irctctourism.com. The tour, scheduled to start from Jaipur on multiple dates, will be on IndiGo flight, according to the IRCTC Tourism's portal. IRCTC or Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation is the online ticketing arm of Indian Railways.
#IRCTC#Kerala Flight Package takes you to #Kochi, #Kumarakom and #Munnar in God's own country. Visit natural forests, national parks, museums and more. To #book an amazing tour, visit https://t.co/QLmpngbgL4#tourism#airtourism#travel#airtravel#travelholic#tourpackagepic.twitter.com/55Q4o9ll2E— IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) July 11, 2019
IRCTC Tourism's Kerala tour package details:
|Package Details
|Package Name
|Kerala Flight Package ex Jaipur
|Destination Covered
|Kochi, Munnar & Kumarakom
|Class
|Comfort
|Dates
|09.10.2019, 18.12.19
|Hotel Name
|Tranvancore Court, Clouds Valley/Grand Plaza, KTIC Houseboats
Here are the key things to know about IRCTC Tourism's package:
1. The tariff for IRCTC's tour package is different according to the occupancy and the departure date chosen by the passenger. For the tour starting October 9, 2019, one needs to pay Rs. 29,910 in triple occupancy.
Departure: October 9, 2019
|Occupancy
|Tariffs
|Single occupancy
|Rs 40,570
|Double occupancy
|Rs 31,240
|Triple occupancy
|Rs 29,910
|Child with bed
|Rs 27,250
|Child without extra bed
|Rs 24,290
Departure: December 18, 2019
|Occupancy
|Tariffs
|Single occupancy
|Rs 46,230
|Double occupancy
|Rs 32,410
|Triple occupancy
|Rs 30,075
|Child with bed
|Rs 25,405
|Child without extra bed
|Rs 21,610
2. The journey from Jaipur will be via economy class of IndiGo airlines, according to IRCTC Tourism.
|Flight Details
|Sector
|Departure
|Arrival
|Flights
|Ex Jaipur on 09.10.19
|JAI to COK
|09:00
|11:30
|6E642
|JAI to BLR
|13:00
|14:05
|6E407
|BLR to COK
|Ex Kochi on 13.10.19
|COK to JAI
|15:05
|17:45
|6E652
|COK to JAI
3. The package includes air tickets, breakfast, lunch and dinner, GST, accommodation in deluxe hotels and one night stay in a house boat.
4. However, items of personal nature such as laundry, any kind of room services, tips, meals in the flight etc are not a part of the package, noted IRCTC Tourism.
5. Meanwhile, IRCTC Tourism is also offering a tour package to Singapore and Malaysia at a starting price of Rs. 79,990 per person. The tour trip will cover destinations such as Singapore and Kuala Lumpur.
Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.