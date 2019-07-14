NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
IRCTC Tourism Offers 5-Day Tour To Kerala: Fares And Other Details

IRCTC Tourism's package includes air tickets, breakfast, lunch and dinner, GST, accommodation in deluxe hotels and one night stay in a house boat.

Services | | Updated: July 14, 2019 19:26 IST
IRCTC or Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation is the online ticketing arm of Indian Railways


IRCTC Tourism is offering a tour package to Kerala at a starting price of Rs. 29,910 per person. The four-night and five-day trip will cover destinations such as Kochi, Munnar and Kumarakom, according to IRCTC Tourism's website, irctctourism.com. The tour, scheduled to start from Jaipur on multiple dates, will be on IndiGo flight, according to the IRCTC Tourism's portal. IRCTC or Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation is the online ticketing arm of Indian Railways.

IRCTC Tourism's Kerala tour package details:

Package Details
Package NameKerala Flight Package ex Jaipur
Destination CoveredKochi, Munnar & Kumarakom
ClassComfort
Dates09.10.2019, 18.12.19
Hotel NameTranvancore Court, Clouds Valley/Grand Plaza, KTIC Houseboats

Here are the key things to know about IRCTC Tourism's package:

1. The tariff for IRCTC's tour package is different according to the occupancy and the departure date chosen by the passenger. For the tour starting October 9, 2019, one needs to pay Rs. 29,910 in triple occupancy.

Departure: October 9, 2019

OccupancyTariffs
Single occupancyRs 40,570
Double occupancyRs 31,240
Triple occupancyRs 29,910
Child with bedRs 27,250
Child without extra bedRs 24,290

Departure: December 18, 2019

OccupancyTariffs
Single occupancyRs 46,230
Double occupancyRs 32,410
Triple occupancyRs 30,075
Child with bedRs 25,405
Child without extra bedRs 21,610

2. The journey from Jaipur will be via economy class of IndiGo airlines, according to IRCTC Tourism.

Flight DetailsSectorDepartureArrivalFlights
Ex Jaipur on 09.10.19JAI to COK09:0011:306E642JAI to BLR
13:0014:056E407BLR to COK
Ex Kochi on 13.10.19COK to JAI15:0517:456E652COK to JAI

3. The package includes air tickets, breakfast, lunch and dinner, GST, accommodation in deluxe hotels and one night stay in a house boat.

4. However, items of personal nature such as laundry, any kind of room services, tips, meals in the flight etc are not a part of the package, noted IRCTC Tourism.

5. Meanwhile, IRCTC Tourism is also offering a tour package to Singapore and Malaysia at a starting price of Rs. 79,990 per person. The tour trip will cover destinations such as Singapore and Kuala Lumpur.



