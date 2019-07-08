IRCTC Tourism Offers 5-Day Tour To Andaman And Nicobar Islands, Details Here

IRCTC Tour package: The tour will be via economy class of state-run Air India

IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) Tourism is offering a tour package to Andaman and Nicobar Islands starting from Rs. 23,270. The four-night and five-day tour will cover destinations such as Port Blair and Havelock Islands, according to IRCTC Tourism's official website, irctctourism.com. The tour, which will start from Kolkata, will be via economy class of state-run Air India, noted the tourism arm of the Indian Railways. The tour will commence on August 15, 2019, according to IRCTC Tourism's portal.

IRCTC Tourism's Andaman and Nicobar Islands tour package details:

Package Details Package Name Andaman Delights Ex Kolkata Destination Covered Port Blair, Havelock Island Traveling Mode By Flight - Kolkata- Port Blair -Kolkata Class Standard Frequency/Tour Date 15th Aug 2019 Duration 04 Nights/ 05 Days

Here are the key things to know about IRCTC's package:

1. The tariff for IRCTC Tourism's package is different according to the occupancy chosen by the passenger. For triple occupancy, one needs to pay Rs. 23,270.

Occupancy Prices (per person) Double occupancy Rs 24,040 Triple occupancy Rs 23,270 Child with bed-5-11 years Rs 21,740 Child without bed-2-4 years Rs 16,440

2. The journey from Kolkata to Port Blair will be via Air India.

Flight From - To Dept Time Arrival Time AI 787 Kolkata-Port Blair 05:40 Hrs 07:50 Hrs AI 788 Port Blair-Kolkata 08:30 Hrs 10:35 Hrs 3. The package includes Kolkata-Port Blair-Kolkata air tickets, air-conditioned accommodation, entry permit fees, forest area permits, breakfast and dinner, noted IRCTC Tourism's. 4. However, items of personal nature such as tips, laundry, any kind of room services, jolly ride and snorkeling charges are not a part of the package. 5. Meanwhile, IRCTC Tourism is also offering a tour package to Kerala at a starting price of Rs. 25,615 per person. The trip will cover destinations such as Cochin, Munnar, Kumarakom, Trivandrum and Kovalam.

