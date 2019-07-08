NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
IRCTC Tourism Offers 5-Day Tour To Andaman And Nicobar Islands, Details Here

The four-night and five-day tour will cover destinations such as Port Blair and Havelock Islands, according to IRCTC Tourism

Services | | Updated: July 08, 2019 20:27 IST
IRCTC Tour package: The tour will be via economy class of state-run Air India


IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) Tourism is offering a tour package to Andaman and Nicobar Islands starting from Rs. 23,270. The four-night and five-day tour will cover destinations such as Port Blair and Havelock Islands, according to IRCTC Tourism's official website, irctctourism.com. The tour, which will start from Kolkata, will be via economy class of state-run Air India, noted the tourism arm of the Indian Railways. The tour will commence on August 15, 2019, according to IRCTC Tourism's portal.

IRCTC Tourism's Andaman and Nicobar Islands tour package details:

Package Details
Package NameAndaman Delights Ex Kolkata
Destination CoveredPort Blair, Havelock Island
Traveling ModeBy Flight - Kolkata- Port Blair -Kolkata
ClassStandard
Frequency/Tour Date15th Aug 2019
Duration04 Nights/ 05 Days

Here are the key things to know about IRCTC's package:

1. The tariff for IRCTC Tourism's package is different according to the occupancy chosen by the passenger. For triple occupancy, one needs to pay Rs. 23,270.

OccupancyPrices (per person)
Double occupancyRs 24,040
Triple occupancyRs 23,270
Child with bed-5-11 yearsRs 21,740
Child without bed-2-4 yearsRs 16,440

2. The journey from Kolkata to Port Blair will be via Air India.

FlightFrom - ToDept TimeArrival Time
AI 787Kolkata-Port Blair05:40 Hrs07:50 Hrs
AI 788Port Blair-Kolkata08:30 Hrs10:35 Hrs

3. The package includes Kolkata-Port Blair-Kolkata air tickets, air-conditioned accommodation, entry permit fees, forest area permits, breakfast and dinner, noted IRCTC Tourism's.

4. However, items of personal nature such as tips, laundry, any kind of room services, jolly ride and snorkeling charges are not a part of the package.

5. Meanwhile, IRCTC Tourism is also offering a tour package to Kerala at a starting price of Rs. 25,615 per person. The trip will cover destinations such as Cochin, Munnar, Kumarakom, Trivandrum and Kovalam.



