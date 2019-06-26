IRCTC Tourism Offers 11-Day Tour To China, Hong Kong, Macau: Fares And Other Details

IRCTC Tourism's package includes air tickets, accommodation in three-star hotels and visa charges

IRCTC Tourism is offering a tour package to China, Hong Kong and Macau at a starting tariff of Rs. 1,64,990 per person. The ten-night and eleven-day tour will cover destinations such as Shanghai, Xian, Beijing, Hong Kong and Macau, according to IRCTC Tourism's website, irctctourism.com. The tour, scheduled to start from Mumbai on August 8, 2019, will be on Cathay Pacific flight, according to the IRCTC Tourism website. IRCTC or Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation is the online ticketing arm of Indian Railways.

Here are the key things to know about IRCTC Tourism's China, Hong Kong and Macau tour package:

1. The tariff for the tour package is different according to the occupancy and class chosen by the passenger. For triple occupancy, one needs to pay Rs. 1,64,990.

Class Occupancy Prices (per person) Comfort Adult on single occupancy Rs 1,82,990 Adult on double occupancy Rs 1,64,990 Adult on triple occupancy Rs 1,64,990 Child with bed (2-11 years) Rs 1,42,990 Child without bed (2-11 years) Rs 1,23,990 Infant (up to 2 years) Rs 42,990

2. The journey from Mumbai to Hong Kong will be on an economy class flight of Cathay Pacific airlines.

Date Flight Sector Departure Arrival 08.08.2019 CX 660 BOM- HKG 01.10 Hrs 09.45 Hrs CX 360 HKG- PVG 13.45 Hrs 16.30 Hrs 15.08.2019 KA 993 PEK- HKG 18.35 Hrs 22.25 Hrs 18.08.2019 CX 663 HKG- BOM 20.10 Hrs 00.50 Hrs +1

3. The package includes air tickets, accommodation in three-star hotels, visa charges, all meals, according to the IRCTC Tourism's portal. The package also offers travel insurance for passengers below the age of 60 years.

4. The tour will cover destinations such as Shanghai Museum, The People Square and Nanjing Road for shopping, Tiananmen Square, Pearl shop, Great Wall-Juyong Pass, Disneyland Tour, and Venetian Macau, among others.

5. However, items of personal nature such as laundry, tips, mineral water etc are not a part of the package, noted IRCTC Tourism.

Meanwhile, IRCTC Tourism is also offering a four-night and five-day tour package to Thailand starting from Rs. 32,300 per person.

