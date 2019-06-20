IRCTC Tourism: Dubai, Abu Dhabi Tour Package Itinerary, Cost, Hotels Here

IRCTC Dubai package includes visa fee and return air fares.

IRCTC or Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation's tourism arm, IRCTC Tourism, is offering a five-day and four-night tour package to Sharjah, Dubai and Abu Dhabi from Mumbai at a starting tariff of Rs 50,990 per person on triple occupancy basis. Called "Dazzling Dubai International Tour Ex Mumbai", the tour package is planned for travel on September 21, 2019, October 12, 2019, November 2, 2019, November 9, 2019, December 21, 2019 and January 25, 2020, according to IRCTC Tourism's website - irctctourism.com. The tour package includes air fare, stay at three-star hotels, visa fees, meals and transfers on air-conditioned buses.

On the Gulf Coastline lies the most cosmopolitan and modern destination that is admired for its high-rise buildings and palm-shaped islands. It is a rich country full of diverse cultures, culinary dishes and musical performance. For details visit https://t.co/b9vrB37zAopic.twitter.com/Za3Ed3lm41 — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) June 19, 2019

IRCTC Tour: Here are details of itinerary, package cost, destinations covered, hotel stays provided by IRCTC under its Dazzling Dubai International Tour:

Here are the details of the cost of the tour package as mentioned by IRCTC Tourism:

Occupancy 21-Sep-2019 12-Oct-2019 02-Nov-2019, 09-Nov-2019 21-Dec-2019 25-Jan-2020 Adult on Single Occupancy Rs. 62,590/- Rs. 65,190/- Rs. 71,390/- Adult on Double Occupancy Rs. 50,990/- Rs. 53,590/- Rs. 59,790/- Adult on Triple Occupancy Rs. 50,990/- Rs. 53,590/- Rs. 59,790/- Child With Bed (2-11 yrs) Rs. 50,190/- Rs. 52,790/- Rs. 59,000/- Child Without bed (2-11 yrs) Rs. 47,190/- Rs. 47,190/- Rs. 53,290/- Infant (0-2 yrs) Rs. 19,390/- Rs. 19,390/- Rs. 22,390/- irctctourism.com

The package includes meals as per the Modified American plan (MAP) which includes breakfast and dinner on every day on tour.

Here is the itinerary for Dubai and Abu Dhabi tour plan:

The travellers will be flown to Sharjah on an Air Arabia flight from Mumbai and upon arrival at Sharjah they would be taken to Dubai and breakfast would be served at an Indian restaurant. After breakfast they will be taken for a visit to Miracle Garden and later checked into Hotel Fortune Pearl or Hotel Fortune Karama in Dubai, IRCTC Tourism said. On the same day, travellers would be taken for a visit to Dhow Cruise and dinner will be served on board.

On the second day, after breakfast the travellers will be taken for a tour of the city from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm. Dubai city tour includes entrance fees to monuments being covered including Dubai Museum. At 2:00 pm, they will be transferred to Dubai Mall for shopping and later they will visit Burj-Al- Khalifa.

On the third day, after breakfast travellers will have leisure time and at 2:00 pm they will be picked up from hotel for desert safari followed with barbeque dinner and belly dancing, IRCTC Tourism said.

On the fourth day, after breakfast travellers will be taken to Abu Dhabi for a day tour which include visit to Sheikh Zayed Mosque and optional tour of Ferrari World.

On the fifth day, after breakfast travellers will be checked out of the hotel at 12:00 pm for visit to Mall of Emirates and Snow Park (entrance fee excluded). Later they will be transferred to Sharjah for return flight to Mumbai.

The tour includes fee for desert safari and visit to Burj-Al-Khalifa. However, the package exclude any expenses of personal nature such as laundry expenses, wines, mineral water, food and drinks not in the regular menus, IRCTC Tourism added.