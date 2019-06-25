NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
IRCTC Tourism Offers 5-Day Tour To Thailand From Rs 32,300 Per Person, Details Here

IRCTC Tourism package includes air tickets (Guwahti-Bankok-Guwahati round trip), breakfast, lunch and dinner, and travel insurance

Services | | Updated: June 25, 2019 08:28 IST
IRCTC tour package: The journey from Guwahati to Bangkok will be via Kolkata from IndiGo airlines


IRCTC or Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Tourism is offering a tour package to Thailand starting from Rs 32,300 per person, it said on microblogging website Twitter. The four-night and five-day tour will cover destinations such as Bangkok and Pattaya, according to IRCTC Tourism's website, irctctourism.com. The tour, which will start from Guwahati on September 19, 2019, will include IndiGo flight bookings, according to IRCTC Tourism, the tourism arm of Indian Railways. (Also read: IRCTC Tourism offers 9-day tour to Himachal Pradesh)

Package Details
Package NameThrilling Thailand ex-Guwahati
Destination CoveredGuwahati-Kolkata-Bangkok-Kolkata-Guwahati
Travling ModeFlight
Tour Date19.09.2019
Meal PlanMAP
Total Seats10

Here are key things to know about IRCTC Tourism's Thailand package:

1. The tariff for IRCTC Tourism's tour package is different according to the occupancy chosen by the passenger. For triple occupancy, passengers need to pay Rs. 32,300.

CategoryTariff
SingleRs. 35,699
DoubleRs. 32,300
TripleRs. 32,300
Child with bedRs. 30,899
Child without bedRs. 25,299

2. The journey from Guwahati to Bangkok will be via Kolkata from IndiGo airlines.

3. The package includes air tickets (Guwahti-Bankok-Guwahati round trip), breakfast, lunch and dinner, according to IRCTC's website. The package also offers hotel accommodation and travel insurance, noted IRCTC Tourism

4. However, items of personal nature such as laundry, any kind of room services, or tips are not a part of the package.

5. IRCTC Tourism is also offering a five-night and six-day tour package to popular tourist destinations of Rajasthan like Jaipur, Pushkar, Jodhpur and Udaipur.

