IRCTC Tourism Offers 5-Day Tour To Thailand From Rs 32,300 Per Person, Details Here

IRCTC or Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Tourism is offering a tour package to Thailand starting from Rs 32,300 per person, it said on microblogging website Twitter. The four-night and five-day tour will cover destinations such as Bangkok and Pattaya, according to IRCTC Tourism's website, irctctourism.com. The tour, which will start from Guwahati on September 19, 2019, will include IndiGo flight bookings, according to IRCTC Tourism, the tourism arm of Indian Railways. (Also read: IRCTC Tourism offers 9-day tour to Himachal Pradesh)

Package Details Package Name Thrilling Thailand ex-Guwahati Destination Covered Guwahati-Kolkata-Bangkok-Kolkata-Guwahati Travling Mode Flight Tour Date 19.09.2019 Meal Plan MAP Total Seats 10

Here are key things to know about IRCTC Tourism's Thailand package:

1. The tariff for IRCTC Tourism's tour package is different according to the occupancy chosen by the passenger. For triple occupancy, passengers need to pay Rs. 32,300.

Category Tariff Single Rs. 35,699 Double Rs. 32,300 Triple Rs. 32,300 Child with bed Rs. 30,899 Child without bed Rs. 25,299

2. The journey from Guwahati to Bangkok will be via Kolkata from IndiGo airlines.

3. The package includes air tickets (Guwahti-Bankok-Guwahati round trip), breakfast, lunch and dinner, according to IRCTC's website. The package also offers hotel accommodation and travel insurance, noted IRCTC Tourism.

4. However, items of personal nature such as laundry, any kind of room services, or tips are not a part of the package.

