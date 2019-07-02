IRCTC Tourism Offers 6-Day Tour To Kerala, Fares And Other Details Here

IRCTC's tour is scheduled to start from Bhubaneswar on September 20

IRCTC Tourism is offering a tour package to Kerala at a starting price of Rs. 25,615 per person. The five-night and six-day trip will cover destinations such as Cochin, Munnar, Kumarakom, Trivandrum and Kovalam, according to IRCTC Tourism's website, irctctourism.com. The tour, scheduled to start from Bhubaneswar on September 20, 2019, will be on IndiGo flight, according to the IRCTC Tourism website. IRCTC or Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation is the online ticketing arm of Indian Railways.

IRCTC Tourism's Kerala tour package details:

Package Details Package Name Majestic Kerala With House Boat Stay Ex. Bhubaneswar Destination Covered Cochin - Munnar - Kumarakom-Trivandrum-Kovalam Travelling Mode Flight Airport/Departure Time 14:45 hrs Frequency/Tour Date 20.09.2019

Here are the key things to know about IRCTC Tourism's package:

1. The tariff for IRCTC tour package is different according to the occupancy chosen by the passenger. For triple occupancy, one needs to pay Rs. 25,615.

Occupancy Tariffs Adult on single occupancy Rs.36,860 Adult on double occupancy Rs.27,285 Adult on triple occupancy Rs.25,615 Child (2-11 years) with bed Rs.22,400 Child (2-11 years) without bed Rs.19,475

2. The journey from Bhubaneshwar will be via IndiGo airlines, according to IRCTC Tourism's portal.

From To Date Departure Arrival BBI MAA 20.09.2019 14:45 hrs 16:40 hrs MAA COK 20.09.2019 18:10 hrs 19:25 hrs TRV MAA 25.09.2019 17:00 hrs 18:20 hrs MAA BBI 25.09.2019 20:35 hrs 22:25 hrs

3. The package includes air tickets, breakfast and dinner, GST, accommodation in three-star hotels and one night stay in a house boat.

4. However, items of personal nature such as laundry, any kind of room services, in-flight meals etc are not a part of the package, noted IRCTC Tourism.

5. Meanwhile, IRCTC Tourism is also offering a tour package of two nights and three days to Goa starting from Rs. 12,625 per person.

