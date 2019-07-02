NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
IRCTC Tourism Offers 6-Day Tour To Kerala, Fares And Other Details Here

IRCTC Tourism's package includes air tickets, breakfast and dinner, GST, accommodation in three-star hotels and one night stay in a house boat

Services | | Updated: July 02, 2019 20:31 IST
IRCTC's tour is scheduled to start from Bhubaneswar on September 20


IRCTC Tourism is offering a tour package to Kerala at a starting price of Rs. 25,615 per person. The five-night and six-day trip will cover destinations such as Cochin, Munnar, Kumarakom, Trivandrum and Kovalam, according to IRCTC Tourism's website, irctctourism.com. The tour, scheduled to start from Bhubaneswar on September 20, 2019, will be on IndiGo flight, according to the IRCTC Tourism website. IRCTC or Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation is the online ticketing arm of Indian Railways.

IRCTC Tourism's Kerala tour package details:

Package Details
Package NameMajestic Kerala With House Boat Stay Ex. Bhubaneswar
Destination CoveredCochin - Munnar - Kumarakom-Trivandrum-Kovalam
Travelling ModeFlight
Airport/Departure Time14:45 hrs
Frequency/Tour Date20.09.2019

Here are the key things to know about IRCTC Tourism's package:

1. The tariff for IRCTC tour package is different according to the occupancy chosen by the passenger. For triple occupancy, one needs to pay Rs. 25,615.

OccupancyTariffs
Adult on single occupancyRs.36,860
Adult on double occupancyRs.27,285
Adult on triple occupancyRs.25,615
Child (2-11 years) with bedRs.22,400
Child (2-11 years) without bedRs.19,475

2. The journey from Bhubaneshwar will be via IndiGo airlines, according to IRCTC Tourism's portal.

FromToDateDepartureArrival
BBIMAA20.09.201914:45 hrs16:40 hrs
MAACOK20.09.201918:10 hrs19:25 hrs
TRVMAA25.09.201917:00 hrs18:20 hrs
MAABBI25.09.201920:35 hrs22:25 hrs

3. The package includes air tickets, breakfast and dinner, GST, accommodation in three-star hotels and one night stay in a house boat.

4. However, items of personal nature such as laundry, any kind of room services, in-flight meals etc are not a part of the package, noted IRCTC Tourism.

5. Meanwhile, IRCTC Tourism is also offering a tour package of two nights and three days to Goa starting from Rs. 12,625 per person.



