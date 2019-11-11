Airbus Flies 150-Seater Jet To Bengaluru For Demo

Airbus currently has 511 orders for the new aircraft from 20 customers.

Global aerospace major Airbus on Monday flew in A220, a 100-150 seater passenger jet in Bengaluru to demonstrate its unique selling proposition.

"As a part of Airbus' demonstration tour of the Asia-Pacific region, the single-aisle A220 was showcased at the Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, on November 11," Airbus said in a statement.

The European rival of Boeing said that A220's seat capacity, coupled with extended range capability of up to 6,300 nautical miles, makes it suitable for India operations.

The A220 aircraft family comprising A220-100 and A220-300 aircraft models share 99 per cent spare parts commonality with similar type rating, Airbus said.

According to Airbus, the A220 guzzles 20 per cent lesser fuel, offering 13 per cent cost advantage per seat compared to its nearest competitor.

Airbus currently has 511 orders for the new aircraft from 20 customers, with 83 aircraft already being delivered to six buyers such as AirBaltic, Korean Air, Delta Air, Lines Air Tanzania and GTLK.

Powered by two Pratt & Whitney PurePower PW1500G engines, A220 engines belong to the same engine family as A320 Neo series aircraft, Airbus said.

The aircraft manufacturer views the A220 aircraft family as a complement to A320 series of aircraft.

