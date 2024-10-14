Raptee.HV Launches T 30 High-Voltage Electric Motorcycle In India - Details

Raptee.HV, the Chennai-based EV startup, today launched India's first high-voltage electric motorcycle, which is developed with the technology being used in Electric cars across the world. Called the Raptee T 30, it is the first of its kind to use universal charging standards that are used by cars. In simple words, it uses a CCS2 charging port. The motorcycle is priced at Rs 2.39 lakhs, ex-showroom.

Raptee.HV T 30: Range & Performance

The Raptee.HV Motorcycle has an IDC Est range of around 200 km and a real-world range of over 150 km on a single charge. The company claims that it can accelerate from 0 to 60 kmph in under 3.5 seconds.

Raptee.HV T 30: Battery & Charging Time

The 5.4 kWh battery pack is IP67-rated, and it takes 60 minutes for a 20-80 per cent juice-up via a 3.3 kW charger. Through a fast charger, the same can be done in just 30 minutes. Also, the brand is offering a warranty of 8 years of 80,000 km on the battery pack.

Raptee.HV T 30: Specifications

The T 30 rides on a set of 17-inch rims with a 110-section tyre on the front and a 150-section tyre at the rear. Moreover, the suspension includes 37 mm USD forks on the front and a telescopic shock absorber at the rear. Braking duties are performed by a 320 mm rotor at the front and a 230 mm disc at the rear.

Also Read - Big Drop In Car Sales In July-September, But 2-Wheelers Pick Up The Pace

Raptee.HV T 30: Colours & Features

The motorcycle has advanced software features for an enhanced riding experience, including 3 riding modes and a 7-inch LCD instrument cluster. It comes equipped with connected features as well. There are foru colours on offer - Horizon Red, Arctic White, Mercury Grey and Eclipse Black.

Raptee.HV T 30: Delivery Timeline

Starting deliveries in Chennai and Bangalore from January, Raptee.HV plans to expand to other key cities based on the propensity for mid-premium motorcycles and the adoption of electric mobility in these selected markets. Raptee.HV is coming up with a Factory-integrated Experience centre, the "Tech store.HV" at the HQ in Chennai which will offer full immersive experiences including a factory tour to show how motorcycles are being built. To ensure a seamless customer experience Raptee.HV will have a wide range of Direct to Consumer offerings in addition to the traditional Brick & Mortar model.

Dinesh Arjun, Co-founder & CEO, Raptee.HV, said, "Our goal was never to create an electric version of an ICE motorcycle, but to do justice to motorcycling with truly pioneering tech. We have taken the core of advanced electric car tech and engineered it for motorcycles. Launching India's first high-voltage electric motorcycle was a technical challenge from the very beginning. Over the last 5 years, the amazing team at Raptee has had to build the entire architecture from scratch to make HV on 2Wheelers possible.That we have succeeded is a testament to what can be achieved with the right vision and a focus on innovation. We believe our HV technology is the missing piece of the puzzle that will accelerate the electrification of motorcycles and revolutionize how motorcycles will be built in the future."

Raptee.HV has closed its Pre-Series A round of fundraising, led by Bluehill Capital and Artha99 Ventures, and is in the final stages of closing its Series A round from new and existing investors to support its production ramp-up, dealership expansion, and roll-out of e-bikes across other States, driving its growth in the electric mobility market.