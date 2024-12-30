New Bajaj Pulsar Motorcycle Teased; Could Be The RS 400

Bajaj Auto recently released a teaser of a new Pulsar motorcycle on its social media handles. There isn't much to go on except the sound of a motorcycle which seems to be from a single-cylinder engine. It will be a performance-oriented motorcycle and from the looks of it, we expect it to be an 'RS' model. Currently, Bajaj sells just the RS 200, with the 'RS' prefix and there is a possibility that the next Pulsar could be the 'RS 400', a supersport derivative of the NS400Z.

The Pulsar NS400Z gets a 373 cc single-cylinder engine, which makes about 39.5 hp at 8,800 rpm and the peak torque output is 35 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The motorcycle gets a 6-speed gearbox with a slip and assist clutch as standard. The Pulsar NS400Z also gets ride-by-wire and has four ride modes on offer - road, rain, sport and off-road. Coming to cycle parts, the motorcycle gets 43 mm USD and a nitrox monoshock at the rear. There is a 320 mm disc up front and a 230 mm disc at the rear. The bike also gets dual-channel ABS and traction control as well.

If it is the Pulsar RS400, then expect it to get similar power output and similar features as the NS400Z. Currently, the Pulsar NS400Z is priced at Rs. 1.85 lakh (ex-showroom). Expect the RS400 to be priced at a premium of Rs. 10,000-Rs. 15,000 over the NS400Z. Expect Bajaj Auto to make an announcement on the same in the next month or so. We could expect the reveal of the new motorcycle at the Auto Expo, which will be held in January 2025.