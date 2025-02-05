Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6 Full Price List, Delivery Timeline Revealed

New Delhi: Mahindra and Mahindra on Wednesday revealed the variant-wise prices of its latest electric SUVs - XEV 9e and BE 6. The complete lineup of XEV 9e and BE 6 will be available for booking from February 14 (9 am).

Mahindra BE 6 is available in five variants and is priced between Rs 18.90 lakh and Rs 26.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Mahindra XEV 9e goes on sale in four variants and the price ranges between Rs 21.90 lakh and Rs 30.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Here's the full price list:

Mahindra BE 6 (ex-showroom)

Pack One (59 kWh): Rs 18.90 lakh

Pack One Above (59 kWh): Rs 20.50 lakh

Pack Two (59 kWh): Rs 21.90 lakh

Pack Three Select (59 kWh): Rs 24.50 lakh

Pack Three (79 kWh): Rs 26.90 lakh

Mahindra XEV 9e (ex-showroom)

Pack One (59 kWh): Rs 21.90 lakh

Pack One Above (59 kWh): NA

Pack Two (59 kWh): Rs 24.90 lakh

Pack Three Select (59 kWh): Rs 27.90 lakh

Pack Three (79 kWh): Rs 30.50 lakh

Mahindra and Mahindra has also announced the delivery timeline of all the variants.

Pack One/One Above: August 2025

Pack Two: July 2025

Pack Three Select: June 2025

Pack Three: Mid-March 2025

The company announced that customers can add their preference for the model and variant of their choice from February 6 (10 am onwards) on the official website. The BE 6 and XEV 9e are based on a new, born electric platform - INGLO and come in two battery pack options.

The company will be charging a premium for AC wall box chargers. The 7.2 kW AC charger is priced at Rs 50,000 and the 11.2 kW AC charger at Rs 75,000.

Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e have received a 5-star Bharat NCAP safety rating with the highest-ever scores by any car tested.