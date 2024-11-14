KTM 1390 Super Duke R, 890 Duke R And 8 Other Motorcycles Launched

KTM India has launched a lineup of 10 new motorcycles, bringing a range of global models to our shores. This includes the Super Duke, Adventure, EXC-F, and SX series, with prices ranging from Rs 4.75 lakh to Rs 22.96 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The motorcycles will be available at KTM flagship stores in seven major cities, starting with Bengaluru and Pune.

KTM's naked motorcycle range includes the 1390 Super Duke R which is priced at Rs 22.96 lakh while the 890 Duke R retails for Rs 14.50 lakh. The ADV motorcycle range includes 1290 Super Adventure S that is priced at Rs 22.74 lakh and the 890 Adventure R which retails for Rs 15.80 lakh. The Enduro motorcycle range includes the KTM 350 EXC-F for 12.96 lakh. The real treat is for the motocross buyers as this range includes 450 SX-F for Rs 10.25 lakh & KTM 250 SX-F for 9.58 lakh. It also includes the sub-100 cc motocross motorcycles for young competitive racers like the KTM 85 SX (Rs 6.69 lakh), KTM 65 SX (Rs 5.47 lakh) and KTM 50 SX (Rs 4.75 lakh). All the above prices are ex-showroom Delhi.

Manik Nangia, President Probiking, Bajaj Auto Ltd., said, "Bajaj Auto's partnership with KTM has always been driven by a shared vision to bring world-class motorcycling experiences to India. Today's unveiling of the global KTM range in India marks a bold new chapter in our journey. We're not only expanding our range but also enhancing our service and experience standards with flagship stores in key cities. These motorcycles embody the spirit of performance, precision, and adventure that KTM is celebrated for, and with our commitment to Motorsports & a premium customer experience, we are fully driven to deliver the quality our customers expect."

The Austrian brand also announced that these new motorcycles will also be accompanied by relevant KTM PowerParts and KTM PowerWear. The service centres have also been equipped to take care of the service requirements of these new motorcycles.