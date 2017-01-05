Pak Approved Russia's Request To Use Gwadar Port: Chinese Media

Pakistan has approved Russia's request to use Gwadar port in Balochistan being developed by China under the $46 billion CPEC, an article in the state-run media said today, notwithstanding the denial of Russian Embassy in Islamabad."The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), as a flagship project of the One Belt and One Road (OBOR) initiative, has drawn a great deal of investments," the article in Global Times said."Apart from the fact that Pakistan has approved a Russian request for using the Gwadar Port, located in Balochistan Province, for its exports, media reports were swirling that Russia planned to merge the Moscow-led Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) with the CPEC," the article titled 'Russia can be a welcoming presence at CPEC' said."Although the Russian embassy in Islamabad later denied the reports, concerns and speculations have been lingering among some observers," it said."It isn't something terrible if Moscow joins the CPEC. Instead, it will be an opportunity for China, Russia and Pakistan to enhance cooperation," the article said, adding that Moscow's participation will have a positive impact on India."India has been opposed to the CPEC due to the long-term tension between New Delhi and Islamabad, and its historical border disputes with China. Traditionally, Russia has developed a very good relationship with India, as well as China and Pakistan," the article said.Russia's presence in the CPEC would help prevent the international community, including India, from paying excessive attention to China and remove the unnecessary worries over the so-called China threat.The cooperation between BRICS countries like China, Russia and India is the key to the success of OBOR development, it said."As was said above, Russia's participation is not a bad thing and there is no need to exaggerate neither its competition nor negativity. On the contrary, if Russia joins the project, it will be a stakeholder which shares economic risk, especially security risk, and has the same or similar goal. It's a good thing," it said.