Japan To Host 2019 G20, Saudi Arabia In 2020

Under the terms of the revolving presidency G20 hosts can set the summit agenda and Germany this year used the opportunity to focus on development partnerships with Africa.

World | Posted by | Updated: July 08, 2017 21:38 IST
Japan will host the G20 summit 2019 and Saudi Arabia will host the summit in 2020.

Hamburg, Germany:  Japan will host the G20 summit of leading nations in 2019, with Saudi Arabia presiding the 2020 edition, according to a statement Saturday winding up this year's event in Hamburg.

"We thank Germany for hosting a successful Hamburg summit," it said after the summit, rocked by unprecedented violence as protestors clashed with riot police outside, "and look forward to meeting again in Argentina in 2018, in Japan in 2019 and in Saudi Arabia in 2020."

In 2015, Turkey addressed how to tackle migration as the worst refugee crisis Europe has known since World War II threatened to overwhelm the region.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

