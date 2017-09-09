Hurricane Irma Makes Landfall In Cuba As Massive Storm: US Forecasters

It had maximum sustained winds of 260 kilometers per hour and was moving west at 20 kilometers per hour, also posing an increasing threat to the US state of Florida.

World | | Updated: September 09, 2017 09:33 IST
2 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Hurricane Irma Makes Landfall In Cuba As Massive Storm: US Forecasters

Hurricane Irma, after becoming a Category Five storm, made landfall at Cuba's Camaguey Archipelago (File)

Havana, Cuba:  Hurricane Irma made landfall as a maximum-strength Category Five storm late Friday, US forecasters said, after leaving a trail of death and destruction on a string of Caribbean islands.

At 0300 GMT, the monster storm had made landfall on the communist island's Camaguey Archipelago, with the eye of the storm just 190 kilometers (120 miles) east-southeast of the Cuban city of Caibarien, and 300 miles south-southeast of Miami, according to the US National Hurricane Center.

It had maximum sustained winds of 260 kilometers per hour and was moving west at 20 kilometers per hour, also posing an increasing threat to the US state of Florida.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Trending

Share this story on

2 Shares
ALSO READHurricane Irma Will Batter Florida And 'Devastate The United States,' Officials Warn
Hurricane IrmaCategory Five stormHurricane Irma in Cuba

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Logan LuckyIndia Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreJio Phone

................................ Advertisement ................................