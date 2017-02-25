Huge Fire At Luxury Hotel In China, Many Feared Trapped: Reports

A huge fire broke out at a luxury hotel in southeastern China's Nanchang city on Saturday morning. Three people have been killed and at least 14 are severely injured, Chinese state media has reported. Several others are feared trapped.In horrifying footage circulated on social media, billows of thick smoke was seen coming out of many floors of the HNA Platinum Mix Hotel, which has been surrounded by fire engines and ambulances.Latest media reports said the fire has been extinguished and rescue officials are searching for people trapped in the building.The fire was first reported around 8 am from the second floor of the four-storey hotel building which also connects to a 24-storey apartment, the Global Times reported quoting state news agency Xinhua.