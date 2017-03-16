Envelope Bomb At International Monetary Fund Paris Office: Report

A letter exploded when it was opened at the offices in central Paris of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday and one person was slightly injured, police sources said.The Paris police department said on Twitter an operation was ongoing at the offices of the IMF and World Bank after a person was hurt following the apparent explosion of a suspect package.'An envelope exploded after it was opened and one person was slightly injured in the offices of the IMF,' one police source told Reuters. Several people were evacuated from the building near the Arc de Triomphe monument "as a precaution", a police source said.The organisation's chief Christine Lagarde condemned the event calling it a "cowardly act.""I condemn this cowardly act of violence and reaffirm the IMF's resolve to continue our work in line with our mandate," Lagarde said in a statement from Frankfurt, where she is attending a conference ahead of the Group of 20 finance ministers meeting in Baden-Baden.Although no link has been established at this stage, a Greek far-left group claimed Thursday that it had sent a parcel bomb to the German finance ministry in Berlin, more than six years after waging a similar campaign against European officials."We claim responsibility for sending a booby-trapped parcel to the German finance minister," the Conspiracy of Fire Nuclei group said in a statement posted on an anti-establishment website.German police said Wednesday that they had discovered the "explosive" package at Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble's office building, a day before he was due to host his new US counterpart Steven Mnuchin.The incident, just six weeks before a presidential election, comes as a terrorist Greek group Conspiracy of Fire Cells claimed responsibility for a parcel bomb mailed to German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble on Wednesday.