Satirical Take On Victim Blaming Is Viral. 28 Million Views And Counting

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: March 21, 2017 14:04 IST
New Delhi:  "But, what were you wearing?" That's a question survivors of sexual harassment and assault have been unfairly asked countless times. Legendary British comedian Tracey Ullman uses satire to expose the double standards people reporting such crimes are subjected to in a video going viral on social media. The two-minute clip, posted on Facebook by BBC Comedy, has been viewed over 28 million times in a little over a week. But reactions to the comedy sketch are deeply divided.

In the video, a well-dressed man in a suit is reporting a mugging to a police officer, who happens to be a woman. The police officer's line of questioning steadily goes awry as she asks the man if he was dressed "provocatively" in an expensive-looking suit during the time of the crime. The victim is confused and slightly offended. "You look quite provocatively wealthy... Just a bit of an invitation, isn't it? Like you're advertising it," chides the police officer.

The police officer goes on to explain to the man that he is partly responsible for the crime based on what he was wearing and how he acted.

Watch the clip for yourself here:
 
 
 

However, people online have mixed reactions to the video. While many call it "brilliant," others think it risks trivialising a serious issue.

By changing the crime and victim, does the video make its point effectively? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

