Is Pamela Anderson Dating Wikileaks Founder Julian Assange?

Rumours that Pamela Anderson is dating Julian Assange are in the air ever since the former Baywatch actress was seen visiting the Wikileaks founder, reports news agency IANS. The 49-year-old Baywatch actor has reportedly visited Mr Assange, 45, in London about five times in four months. He has been living at the Ecuadoran Embassy for about five years to avoid extradition to Sweden over sexual assault allegations, charges that he insists are politically motivated to help send him to the US. He is wanted in America over WikiLeaks' release of secret military files on the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.
According to ibtimes.co.uk, Ms Anderson first visited Mr Assange on October 15. She was later seen visiting him on November 13, December 7 and December 12. Her most recent visit was on January 21, when she seen carrying a large bag from Whole Foods, reports Inquisitr.
According to The Sun, Ms Anderson met Mr Assange through Vivienne Westwood in August 2014 and discussed her animal rights charity with him.
It is believed that both Ms Anderson and Mr Assange share an appreciation for Russia. The actor even said she would love to become a Russian citizen. "I have a Canadian passport and an American passport. I would gladly have a Russian passport. It would be easier to get here," she said according to Russia Beyond the Headlines.
On the other hand, Mr Assange is believed to be well-connected to the Kremlin as most of his best material is said to come from Russian hackers, reports IANS.
Neither Ms Anderson nor Mr Assange have either confirmed or denied the rumours.
(With inputs from IANS)