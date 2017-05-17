Kolkata's 'Fatwa' Cleric Sacked A Day After Attack On Urdu Daily

Kolkata | Edited by | Updated: May 17, 2017 18:12 IST
Imam Noorur Barkati of Kolkata's Tipu Sultan Masjid is known for his controversial fatwas.

Kolkata:  Kolkata's Imam Noorur Barkati -- known for his controversial fatwas or religious decrees and closeness to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee -- was sacked from his post at the Tipu Sultan Mosque today. The mosque board, which earlier issued him a warning for his political comments, took the step a day after an attack at the office of an Urdu daily, in which the Imam's son was allegedly involved. The editor of the daily, which had criticised the Imam, is Trinamool Rajya Sabha lawmaker Nadimul Haq.

Imam Barkati is known to be close to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and has often shared dais with her at various events. Recently, he had refused to remove the red beacon from his car despite a Central government order, claiming Ms Banerjee had authorized him to continue the British-era tradition. He complied only after intervention from the Chief Minister following public protests.

Soon after demonetisation, the Imam had offered Rs. 25 lakh to anyone who tarred Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A few days later, in another fatwa, he had ordered the Muslims in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh not to vote for the BJP.



 

