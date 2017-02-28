CBSE Asks Schools To Participate In Measles Rubella Campaign

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) urged affiliated schools to participate in Measles-Rubella (MR) campaign and contribute in eliminating Measles and control Rubella by 2020. This is in support to the vaccination program started by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Rubella vaccine has been introduced by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in the Universal Immunization Programme. Considered to be as the Measles-Rubella campaign, it will target children (9 months-15 years) in a phased manner. This will be followed by the administration of the Rubella vaccine (MR Vaccine) in routine immunization.



With an aim to combat the effects of Measles and Rubella and build up immunity the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has sought support from the Ministry of Human Resource and Development, the press release from CBSE said.



"The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Govt. of India, has approached the Ministry of Human Resources Development, Govt. of India, for supporting the vaccination campaign. The task being a mammoth one, the involvement of schools, teachers and principals is considered crucial for the success of the campaign.", said the CBSE notification.



Accordingly, the notification added that, the schools, affiliated with the Board are requested to participate in this national endeavour to support the Measles-Rubella (MR) help in nation's resolve to eliminate Measles and control Rubella by 2020.



Alternatively, this campaign will also provide another opportunity to all such children who had been left out in routine immunization.



