5 Facts About Zhanna D'Art, 39-Year-Old Influencer Who Died Of Starvation

Russian influencer Zhanna Samsonova, fondly known as Zhanna D'Art, passed away at the age of 39.

Ms Samsonova — who survived entirely on a raw vegan diet — reportedly died of starvation.

A friend, living a floor above Ms Samsonova, expressed her fear of “finding her lifeless body in the morning.” Despite Ms Samsonova's friend convincing her to seek treatment, the influencer “didn't make it.”

Here are five facts about vegan influencer Ms Samsonova:

— Ms Samsonova was on an all-raw vegan diet for at least a decade. She used to promote a raw vegan diet and urged her followers to embrace the lifestyle.

— The 39-year-old used to consume jackfruit, durian, fruits, seeds, sprouts, fruit juices, and smoothies. Ms Samsonova also used to share recipes and tips.

— Ms Samsonova's mother, in conversation with New York Post, said that her daughter died of a “cholera-like infection.” In addition, she believed that Ms Samsonova had succumbed to exhaustion and the stress placed on her body by an all-vegan diet.

— As per her Instagram bio, Ms Samsonova was “Raw food Creation by Zhanna D'art Chef.”

— She once said, “Eating a healthy diet is not about strict limitations, staying unrealistically thin, or depriving yourself of the foods you love. Rather, it's about feeling great, having more energy, improving your health, and boosting your mood.”

