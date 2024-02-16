YouTuber Muudea Sedik Dies At 23 After Being Found 'Unresponsive' At Home

Mr Sedik has over 2 million subscribers on his social media accounts.

YouTube star Muudea Sedik, popularly known as Twomad, has died at the age of 23 in California, US. The creator was best known for making videos centred around gaming and community news. According to TMZ, he was found unresponsive Tuesday at his home in Los Angeles by emergency services after a welfare check was requested, following days of silence from the 23-year-old. Law enforcement did not reveal the cause of the death but said it is being investigated as a possible drug overdose.

Mr Sedik has over 2 million subscribers on his social media accounts. He posted 156 videos on his YouTube with his last garnering over 1 million views. His YouTube bio read, "Working on my plan for world domination".

According to TMZ, his final video came in 2022, a comedy sketch titled 'How I Became CEO of Radioshack'. But in recent weeks, the YouTuber had caused concern among his fanbase after posting strange, one-off tweets and a bunch of photos of firearms. One of Mr Sedik's last tweets read: "Dying at 90? Nah I'm too strong nah I'd win."A user responded: "Twomad dead at 23". To this, he replied: "No".

The YouTuber's cause of death is being deferred. Police suspect no foul play in his death. TMZ was the first to report that there was drug paraphernalia found in his home.

Also Read | Navinder Singh Sarao: How This Indian Trader Wiped Off $1 Trillion From US Market

According to The US Sun, Mr Sedik was of Ethiopian descent. He was born on December 17, 2000, in Winnipeg, Canada. He rose to prominence on YouTube in 20218 when he began sharing clips of himself commenting on video game streams. He later moved to comedic skits and vlogs.

Mr Sedik was also known for creating the "Goodnight Girl" meme in 2019. The video involved him speaking directly into the camera, as though to a girlfriend, before abruptly tripping and falling out of view. Social media users quickly began making edits of the video on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube, leading it to become one of the more viral videos on the internet. He also collaborated with OnlyFans model, Belle Delphine in June 2022.

The content creator regularly posted across multiple YouTube channels, and on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram.