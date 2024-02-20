Yemen's Houthis Say 'Two American Ships' Targeted In Gulf Of Aden

Houthi naval forces used missiles to target "two American ships in the Gulf of Aden.

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels on Monday said they targeted two American ships in the Gulf of Aden, after maritime agencies reported a US-owned vessel was attacked twice in those waters.

Houthi naval forces used missiles to target "two American ships in the Gulf of Aden. The first was 'Sea Champion' and the other was 'Navis Fortuna'", a rebel statement said.

