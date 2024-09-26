World's First AI-Powered Vertical Berry Farm Opens In US, Produces 4 Million Pounds Annually

An innovative new agricultural project has started in Richmond, Virginia, United States, representing an impressive step forward in sustainable food production. The Plenty Richmond Farm is the world's first indoor, vertically farmed berries facility at a scale where they are harvested and preserved.

This new technique, backed by a worldwide team of scientists, which promises to make it possible to produce ample food supplies without badly impacting the environment. The farm-based approach uses towering structures in controlled conditions to grow strawberries, dramatically less land compared with traditional agriculture.

The strawberries, developed in collaboration with the multinational corporation Driscoll's, are anticipated to hit grocery store shelves in early 2025. This invention marks a significant expansion of vertical farming capabilities, which have previously been centred on leafy greens such as lettuce.

"With agriculture serving as the Commonwealth's largest private sector industry, Plenty choosing Virginia for the world's first farm to grow indoor, vertically farmed berries at scale reinforces Virginia's leading role in the controlled environment agriculture industry," said Governor Glenn Youngkin. "Plenty's farm will boost local agriculture production and drive economic development, all while diversifying against risks and protecting the environment. We look forward to supporting their innovative approaches to revolutionizing the industry, and know that Plenty's success will be Virginia's success."

By managing temperature, light, and humidity, the farm can improve plant growth and pollination, resulting in more consistent and high-quality product. This fresh approach is projected to reduce waste while increasing overall efficiency in the agriculture industry.

"This farm is a model for the positive impact climate-agnostic agriculture can have, and proof that vertical farming can deliver the crop diversity, scaled and local production needed to future-proof the global food system," said Arama Kukutai, Plenty CEO. "The Plenty Richmond Farm is the culmination of 200 research trials over the past six years to perfect growing strawberries with consistent peak-season flavor indoors year-round. Driscoll's sets an incredibly high bar for the quality of its berries and we're excited to join forces to consistently deliver an ultra-premium Driscoll's strawberry year-round."