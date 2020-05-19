World Health Organisation A "Puppet Of China": Donald Trump Hints At Fund Cut

Trump said the United States pays around $450 million annually to the World Health Organization, the largest contribution of any country.

World Health Organisation A 'Puppet Of China': Donald Trump Hints At Fund Cut

Plans are being crafted to slash support to WHO, Donald Trump said (File)

Washington:

President Donald Trump attacked the United Nations health body as a Chinese "puppet" on Monday and confirmed he is considering slashing or canceling US support.

"They're a puppet of China, they're China-centric to put it nicer," he said at the White House.

Trump said the United States pays around $450 million annually to the World Health Organization, the largest contribution of any country. Plans are being crafted to slash this because "we're not treated right", he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Comments
World Health Organisation (WHO)Donald TrumpCoronavirus and WHO

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com