Woman Who Can't Tell 'Right' From 'Left' Gets Tattoos On Hands. Old Post Goes Viral

D'Kodia Laine had the ink done last year by tattoo artist Lauren Winzer.

An Australian student, who has always had trouble telling left from right, gets letters tattooed on her hands as a reminder, inspiring others to do the same, in an old Instagram post from the year 2021. By getting the directions tattooed on her hands, D'Kodia Laine of Canberra found a long-lasting solution to her problem of distinguishing between left and right.

According to the New York Post, since she was little, the 24-year-old Canberra native had reportedly been teased over her inability to differentiate "left" and "right." However, things came to a head during a scavenger hunt with friends in 2020, when Laine instructed the driver to take "a few wrong turns." A quick-thinking friend gave her a hand a la the movie "Memento" by writing "R" and "L" on her respective mitts, prompting the communications student to joke that she should get the directions inked on. After mulling it over, she indeed decided to make the solution permanent.

Lauren Winzer, a tattoo artist from Sydney, gave Laine her informative body art, and on February 3, 2021, she shared pictures of the tattoos on Instagram.

"Not only are tattoos cute, but they can also be super functional !!! good luck with all ur future directions happy to help guide you @dkodia," she wrote in the post's caption.

Due to the intriguing reason and story behind it, that post is once again becoming viral.