Windmill In This UK Town Is Up For Sale, Listed At Rs 7.7 Crore

Planning to buy a house? Well, in some interesting news, a windmill located 11 miles northeast of Harrogate, England is currently on sale for 799,999 euros (Rs 7,79,02,294).

The stunning Grade II-listed windmill dates back to 1822 and it is one of the most complete windmills surviving in the country, according to Rightmove.co.uk. Every room is circular and prospective owners will have to be careful if they plan to make any alterations or changes to the windmill. They may need formal consent from the authorities.

The house has six floors and four bedrooms, with stunning views across the North Yorkshire countryside. The property lies a mile outside the small village of Kirby Hill, 11 miles northeast of the bustling and historic town of Harrogate.

Not just that, the windmill has an extensive garden to the rear, with a lawn extending to more than 100 ft, as well as an orchard, an area of timber decking, and a small private lawned area to the side.

The house features limestone walls, heavy timber beams, flagstones and a wood burner.

Meanwhile, a Spanish village that has been uninhabited for more than 30 years is currently on sale for 227,000 euros (Rs 2,16,87,831).

The village is located on the border with Portugal in the province of Zamora and is a three-hour drive from Madrid, Spain. It includes 44 homes, a hotel, a church, a school, a municipal swimming pool and even a barracks building that used to house the civil guard.