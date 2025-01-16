Why Families Of Some Israeli Hostages Are Opposing The Gaza Ceasefire Deal

After almost 16 months of war, Israel and Hamas have agreed to a ceasefire proposal, which will be implemented in three phases. In phase one, 33 hostages held by Hamas and its allies will be released in exchange for 1,000 Palestinian prisoners lodged in Israeli jails. But some Israeli families whose loved ones remain captive in Gaza are opposed to the agreement. Many in the Tikva (Hope) Forum, which includes settlers from the occupied West Bank, have rejected this trade, saying military action in Gaza should be the only way to bring back the hostages.

Tzvika Mor, co-founder of the Tikva Forum, whose son is held captive in Gaza, told CNN, “This deal that Prime Minister (Benjamin) Netanyahu is talking about today is very dangerous for my son and for most of the hostages, especially the young men and the soldiers that will stay in Gaza for decades.” He added that if his son were not in captivity, he would have been “a soldier in Gaza or Lebanon or Syria.”

Boaz Miran, another member of the Tikva Forum, also opposes the deal. His brother Omri was kidnapped by Hamas on October 7, 2023. Miran believes the release of Palestinian prisoners will be catastrophic for Israel. "We can't have them as our neighbours on the other side of the border," he said. He pointed to figures such as Yahya Sinwar, the mastermind of the October 7 attack, who was released in a 2011 prisoner swap.

“I am against this current deal because it won't bring back all the captives. It'll be a partial release, the rest will probably be neglected,” Miran added.

While some families oppose the deal, others are eager to see their loved ones return home. The Hostage Families Forum, which represents the majority of the hostage families, has been leading protests advocating for a ceasefire and hostage deal.

The proposed ceasefire deal will be implemented in three phases, with the first phase lasting 42 days. Israel believes Hamas is holding 98 hostages in Gaza, most of whom were abducted on October 7, 2023. Israel has at least 10,000 Palestinian prisoners, according to the Commission of Detainees Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoners' Society.

The first phase involves the release of 33 hostages by Hamas in exchange for 1,000 Palestinian prisoners, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from populated areas, and access to humanitarian aid.

The second phase aims to permanently end hostilities, with the release of remaining hostages and prisoners, alongside a full Israeli military withdrawal from Gaza.

The final phase focuses on Gaza's reconstruction and the return of remains of dead hostages.

The Israeli war on Gaza has destroyed the densely populated city, killing over 46,000 Palestinians, reducing health facilities and schools to rubble and displacing almost the entire population. A new Lancet study has said the toll might be higher by at least 25,000.