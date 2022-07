Kremlin Spokesperson said the UK PM's resignation was of little concern for them. (File)

The Kremlin said on Thursday that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson didn't like Russia and that Moscow didn't like him either.

Speaking during a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "he (Johnson) doesn't like us, we don't like him either".

Peskov said that reports that Johnson would shortly resign as prime minister were of little concern for the Kremlin.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)