Watch: US Scuba Diver Rescues Shark Entangled In Fishing Hook, Daring Act Goes Viral

Once freed from the hook, the shark swam away into the deep ocean.

Marine creatures encounter numerous difficulties due to human actions, notably the improper disposal of fishing equipment such as ropes, lines, and nets into the ocean. Abandoned fishing gear, including hooks, can result in direct harm to animals that accidentally consume or get trapped by it.

Animals may also become trapped in lost or abandoned fishing gear, leading to suffering and death due to their inability to move or feed.

Recently, ocean pollution has resulted in a dangerous situation where a shark was discovered entangled with an artificial reef due to a hook caught in its mouth.

Taz Felde, a scuba instructor associated with Under Pressure Divers in Florida, took to Instagram to recount how he and his partner successfully rescued the shark from the dangerous situation and saved its life.

"We were made aware of a Nurse Shark in distress at a local man-made reef here in Destin, Florida. The Artificial Reef system is located at Beasley Park on the island in Fort Walton Beach. It sits in about 18-22 feet of water. Another diver reported that he and his dive buddy came across a large Nurse Shark that was trapped, had a hook in its mouth, and was tethered to one of the reef structures. They had made several attempts to free the animal with no luck. So I and a fellow diver (Diver Dan) headed to Beasley to see if we could help," Tezz Falde detailed the distressing incident.

He further added, recounting the situation: "We located the shark very quickly, and we were able to cut the steel leader that was attached to the hook and free the shark from its entanglement. We did lose our pliers as they were pinched on the leader when it left in a hurry."

The post has garnered over a thousand views, with numerous users expressing their admiration for the remarkable efforts undertaken by the diving instructor.