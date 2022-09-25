Watch: US Man Gets Help From Police To Fake Arrest For Surprise Marriage Proposal, Internet Loves It

Picture shows Wayne Morse and Kristen Fleming with the police department officials.

There are moments in a person's life that can never be forgotten and if that has occurred in an amazing way then there are some other people too who remember the day with the person. Getting a wedding proposal is one of the occasions. After being handcuffed in front of his fiancee by police, a man made an unusual wedding proposal.

A video of the proposal and the fake arrest in the United States is doing rounds on the internet. It has been shared by the Whitman Police Department in Washington on Facebook and shows two cops handcuffing and taking the man out of a restaurant in the footage. After some time, he is seen hugging his girlfriend before getting down on one knee and asking the question. The woman accepts the proposal.

According to the post, the man named Wayne Morse requested the police department to help him with the unique wedding proposal to his girlfriend named Kristen Fleming. And for that, he chose to fake his arrest.

Mr Morse had plans to go out to eat at The Patio at McGuiggan's in Whitman with his girlfriend and her parents on Friday September 9. He told the officials that he wanted WPD to come to the restaurant, handcuff him up in front of his girlfriend and her parents, and when she comes over to the police cruiser to find out what is going on, he would exit, drop to a knee, and make to proposal.

Since being shared, the video has received more than 23,000 views and over thousand shares. Hundreds of Facebook users have congratulated the couple in the comment section of the post.

One user wrote, "Congratulations Wayne & Kristen! May you have many years of happy memories ahead of you."

"This is what a great community is all about! You serve and protect and interact with your people! Congratulations," wrote a second user.



