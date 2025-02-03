Watch: Canadians Boo US National Anthem After Trump Imposes 25% Tariffs

The recent tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump on Canadian imports have sparked widespread outrage and dismay among Canadians. The move, which includes a 25% tariff on all Canadian imports into the US, with a lower 10% levy on energy, has been met with vocal displeasure from usually respectful fans, as seen during recent National Hockey League and National Basketball Association games.

Hockey fans booed the US national anthem during a game in Ottawa, during a hockey game against the US. The incident has now gone viral where Ottawa-based singer Mandia is seen performing "Star-Spangled Banner" during the game. However, Mandia kept performing despite the protest. After this, she also sang "O Canada" which fans supported.

The US anthem gets booed at the Raptors game. Never seen this before. pic.twitter.com/HDipiMs9fW — William Lou (@william_lou) February 2, 2025

Loud booing at the end of the Star Spangled Banner as well #Sens pic.twitter.com/r8XLKIqkjC — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) February 2, 2025

This also comes amid Trump's fresh push for Canada to become the 51st American state, but this time it's no longer a joke.

The tariffs, set to take effect on Tuesday, have also led to a desire to mount a fightback among Canadians, with many calling for solidarity and boycotts of American-made products. One grocery store in Toronto has even labelled its Canadian yogurt for shoppers, per an image posted by Toronto doctor Iris Gorfinkel on X. Canadian author Seth Klein wrote on Bluesky, "Yesterday, in response to Trump tariffs, we cancelled our family March break to the US. Took a small hit on cancelled train tickets, but it needed to be done."

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has urged Canadians to stand together, saying "Many among us will be affected by this, and we will have some hard times. I ask you to be there for each other. Now is the time to choose Canada."

In response to the tariffs, Canada has announced a C$155 billion tariff package on American goods, including vegetables, clothing, sports equipment, and perfume. Goods from Republican-led states are specifically being targeted, such as Florida orange juice.

"We're certainly not looking to escalate. But we will stand up for Canada, for Canadians, for Canadian jobs," said Trudeau.

The trade war between the two nations is expected to have significant consequences, including job losses, higher costs for food and gasoline, and potential shutdowns of auto assembly plants. Trudeau has warned that the trade war will not only affect Canada but also have "real consequences" for the American people.

The tariffs have also been met with criticism from Canadian politicians, with Pierre Poilievre, leader of Canada's opposition Conservative Party, calling them "massive, unjust and unjustified". He said, "Canada is the United States' closest neighbour, greatest ally and best friend. There is no justification whatsoever for this treatment."

Michael Ignatieff, the former leader of Canada's Liberal Party, has also expressed shock and concern, stating that the tariffs have created a "new world" in which the question of whether America can be trusted has become a fundamental question in foreign policy.

