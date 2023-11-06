Watch: Boy Calls 911 To Get A Hug From A Police Officer In US

"Just wanted a hug," the officer says into his radio as he leaves the property.

A police officer from Florida responded to a 911 call from a young boy, but he didn't have a real emergency. Turns out, he wanted a hug from the deputy responding to the 911 call. A bodycam footage posted by Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office shows Deputy Scott Pracht responding and talking to the boy's mother.

Deputy Pracht says in the video, "Everything okay? We had a 911 call." Responding to the officer, the mother says, "We can talk to my son. To be honest, he doesn't even know what 911 is."

The woman calls her son outside, asking him to bring his phone. She told the deputy that her son had a disconnected cell phone.

The mother asks the young boy, "Did you call this gentleman?"

"Well, I wanted to give him a hug," the young boy answers.

The officer gives the boy a hug. The boy told the officer that he knew the officer's number- 911.

The officer then explains to the young boy that 911 is only for emergencies and he should only call if someone is hurt or needs help.

"Okay, sorry," the boy told the officer.

"It's okay kid, don't worry about it," the officer says and gives him a fist bump on the way out.

"Just wanted a hug," the officer says into his radio as he leaves the property.

Along with the video, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's office wrote, "Accidental 911 Call Leads to Heartwarming Moment. The body-worn camera captures the moment a #teamHCSO deputy responded to a call from a young boy who dialled 911 not because of an emergency, but because he simply wanted to hug a deputy. Deputy Pracht shared a hug, and took a moment to teach the importance of the emergency line while spreading love."

The heartwarming video is winning hearts on the internet. Commenting on the video, a user wrote, "Thank you sir for being patient with this child and explaining things. A very kind thing to do. Mom, take him by the police station for a visit, or by the fire station. It would mean so much to him."

Another user wrote on Facebook, "Very cute and real moment! The kindness and compassion of HCSO deputies and staff don't go unnoticed in our community! Love HCSO! Thank you for your service!"

"Thanks to the deputy for being so good," the third user wrote.