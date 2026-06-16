After Putin Rejected G7 Talks Offer, Zelensky Now Seeks Meeting In US

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday he was willing to meet Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in the United States, suggesting Putin would find such an offer "harder to refuse".

The Ukrainian leader said he made the proposal in a call with US President Donald Trump, and was waiting to see what came of it.

Putin has repeatedly rejected offers for a face-to-face meeting with Zelensky to try to broker an end to more than four years of war.

The Ukrainian leader said earlier that Putin ignored an invitation to meet him at the G7 summit in France, which began earlier Monday.

"Yesterday (Sunday), we discussed with President Trump that such a meeting could be organised in the US, in a format where Putin would find it much harder to refuse," Zelensky said in a video address posted on X.

"We will see what comes of it. If Russia refuses this chance as well, additional pressure will be needed," he added.

Zelensky said earlier he had offered to meet Putin during the G7, but that Moscow had "once again demonstrated that it is not ready to speak about this".

A source in the Ukrainian presidency told a small group of journalists, including AFP, that the proposal had been "conveyed some time ago through various channels, via intermediaries, diplomats, and intelligence agencies".

"No clear response was given," the source added.

Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, setting off Europe's deadliest conflict since World War II.

Putin said earlier this month that he saw "no point" in meeting Zelensky until a peace deal was ready, after the Ukrainian leader released an open letter calling for face-to-face talks.

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