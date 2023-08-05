Viral Video Shows Men Jumping Off Burning Boat Moments Before It Explodes

The intense fire forced people to jump from the boat.

A terrifying video shows two people jumping from their burning boat just before it explodes. A family can be seen in the video rescuing the two victims after their boat caught fire in West Grand Traverse Bay.

"It's too late, guys. It's too late. Get off the boat. It's going to blow," one person can be heard saying in the video.

The unidentified boaters can be seen struggling in the midst of the increasing flames and heavy black smoke.

The two boaters eventually pulled themselves over the edge and into the water when flames totally covered the passenger compartment.

According to ABC News, as the fire intensified, the pair was forced to make a dire decision: jump overboard. They were lucky that Nathan Greenwood and his wife were boating nearby and were able to come to the rescue.

"I knew very quickly that if they did not get off the boat, they were either going to pass out from the inhalation of the smoke, the heat, or it would end up eventually exploding," Nathan said.

"It's really fortunate, because within three seconds of them jumping off of the boat, it exploded."

That fire-engulfed yacht quickly sank to the bottom of the bay.