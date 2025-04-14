Video Shows 4 Men Riding Horses Through Walmart In US: "That's My Emotional Support Animal"

A video has surfaced on the internet showing four men, calling themselves the "cutthroat cowboys," riding their "emotional support" horses through a Louisiana Walmart. The footage captured the group on horseback, calmly trotting past cashiers and down the store's aisles in Baker, leaving stunned shoppers and employees in their wake. The nearly 40-second video shows the men seemingly unfazed as they navigate the big-box store.

The scene unfolded with onlookers reacting in shock, one person exclaiming, "What the f—?" A Walmart employee, seemingly amused, suggested calling the police, warning that the group was "gonna scare the s— out of somebody."

Here's the video:

NEW: Louisiana man says he rode his horse through a Walmart because he had to bring his "emotional support animal" with him.



Lmao.



Mason Webb and the "Cut Throat Cowboys" went viral after they rode their horses around the store.



"It was fun, we were famous. That's all. We… pic.twitter.com/TztCIysg9c — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 12, 2025

The four horse riders, including Mason Webb, turned themselves in to the police by Friday morning, facing charges. Webb, who was seen leading his horse past the cash registers in the viral video, claimed the stunt was harmless and done because he needed to bring his "emotional support animal" into the Walmart store. One of the riders and a juvenile had surrendered on Thursday, and the others followed suit the next day, all facing the same charges.

"It was fun, we were famous. That's all. We didn't wanna hurt anybody. We always ride to Baker, and we just wanted to do it that day. That's my emotional support animal..." Webb told WBRZ.

The horse riders face potential penalties for their actions. For entering and remaining in the store after being forbidden, they could face a fine of up to $500, a maximum prison sentence of six months, or both. Additionally, for disturbing the peace, they could receive a maximum sentence of 90 days in prison or a fine of $100.