Dutch Plane Skids Off Runway After Emergency Landing In Norway

An Amsterdam-bound flight skidded off the runway at Oslo Torp Sandefjord Airport in Norway after an emergency landing. The incident happened on Saturday night, when a KLM Royal Dutch Airlines-operated Boeing 737-800 experienced a hydraulic failure shortly after taking off from Oslo Airport, prompting the crew to divert to Sandefjord Airport.

This came hours before a Boeing 737-800 aircraft, operated by Jeju Air, flying from Bangkok to South Korea with 181 people on board crashed on landing at Muan International Airport on Sunday, leaving all but two people plucked from the wreckage feared dead.

As per media reports, the KLM flight was carrying 176 passengers and six crew members. It landed safely at Sandefjord Airport, situated 110 kilometres south of Oslo. However, on landing, the plane veered off the runway before stopping in soft grass near a taxiway, a video of which is being widely shared on social media.

KLM flight #KL1204, a Boeing 737-800, veered off the right side of runway 18 after landing at Oslo Torp Sandefjord Airport.

Video shows passengers being evacuated from the aircraft using mobile stairs, as emergency responders arrived on the site. Fortunately, all 182 people on board were unharmed.

Later, KLM in a statement confirmed that incident and said that during takeoff, a loud noise was heard, leading to the diversion. On landing, pilots were unable to control the aircraft and it slid and entered the grass next to the runway, NOS said in a report.

The airline also reassured that the passengers and crew were unharmed and were cared for and an investigation has been launched into the incident.

The flight departed from Oslo at 6:55 pm (local time) and the aircraft landed at Torp's Sandefjord airport at 7:14 pm (local time), according to Dutch media reports.

After safely evacuating them, all the passengers were transported to Torp Sandefjord airport's terminal by bus and a little before 9:00 pm (local time) everyone was off the plane, the reports added.

