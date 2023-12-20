Video: Passengers Confront Pakistan International Airlines Staff Over Flight Cancellation

In October, PIA cancelled more than 300 flights due to the unavailability of fuel.

A video has surfaced on social media showing passengers at an airport confronting the staff of Pakistan International Airlines over a flight cancellation. The flight was cancelled due to a lack of fuel, passengers were told.

In the undated 4-minute-long video shared on X, distressed passengers are seen arguing and questioning the airline staff as to why they were not informed of the flight cancellation in advance. Some also demanded refunds and vouchers, while others urged the airline staff to provide them with immediate answers and solutions. Another passenger slammed the airline's management, saying that while paying customers are not getting the services they paid for, government officials always seem to have access to fuel.

NDTV cannot verify the authenticity of the video.

Notably, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), has been grappling with financial turmoil for months. PIA has been facing its worst crisis in history as Pakistan State Oil (PSO) has cut the fuel supply over unpaid dues. In October, PIA cancelled more than 300 flights due to the unavailability of fuel.

Watch the video here:

Massive crisis in Pakistan as PIA (Pakistan International Airlines) reports 'No Fuel to fly passengers'pic.twitter.com/ejTQ31M0XH — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) December 18, 2023

According to The Express Tribune, the ongoing financial constraints also led to the non-payment of November salaries to nearly 7,000 PIA employees.

The airline, which was once considered the pride of Pakistan and was the first international airline to be given access to fly to Beijing, is said to be suffering millions in losses daily.

Presently operating with just 16 aircraft, the partially state-owned airline, which the caretaker government wants to privatise, has got into a muddle with the Pakistan State Oil (PSO) refinery which supplies fuel to the airlines over non-payment of dues and its credit line.

Earlier in October, the financially-crippled airline was forced to cancel hundreds of domestic and international flights, inconveniencing thousands of passengers.

The national flag carrier PIA has been criticised for inefficiency and has faced dwindling funds amidst the government's battle with a balance of payments crisis arising from immense debt repayments. According to recent reports, the PIA's liabilities are Pakistani Rupee (PKR) 743 billion (approximately USD 2.5 billion), surpassing its total assets by five times.