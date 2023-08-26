Video: 100 Firefighters, 15 Engines Tackle Huge Fire In London

"The cause of thefireis not known at this stage,"LondonFireBrigade said.

Fifteen fire engines and around 100 firefighters were battling a huge fire in east London on Friday with clouds of black smoke visible across the city's skyline.

Huge #fire in Bow. Hope and pray that everyone is safe.

Lots of traffic in the area pic.twitter.com/KLCw69lvir — Ayesha Chowdhury (@ChowdhuryAyesha) August 25, 2023

The fire broke out at a business centre in Bow, Tower Hamlets, according to London Fire Brigade.

"The cause of the fire is not known at this stage," London Fire Brigade said in a statement.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)