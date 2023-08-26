Video: 100 Firefighters, 15 Engines Tackle Huge Fire In London

London:
Fifteen fire engines and around 100 firefighters were battling a huge fire in east London on Friday with clouds of black smoke visible across the city's skyline.
The fire broke out at a business centre in Bow, Tower Hamlets, according to London Fire Brigade.
"The cause of the fire is not known at this stage," London Fire Brigade said in a statement.
