Video: 100 Firefighters, 15 Engines Tackle Huge Fire In London

London:

Fifteen fire engines and around 100 firefighters were battling a huge fire in east London on Friday with clouds of black smoke visible across the city's skyline.

The fire broke out at a business centre in Bow, Tower Hamlets, according to London Fire Brigade.

"The cause of the fire is not known at this stage," London Fire Brigade said in a statement.

