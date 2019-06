US warship came within just 50 metres of the Russia's Admiral Vinogradov, it said. (Representational)

Russia's Pacific Fleet on Friday accused a U.S. warship of nearly causing a collision with a Russian military vessel in the East China Sea due to what it called dangerous manoeuvring, Russian news agencies reported.

The Russian Navy was cited as saying that the USS Chancellorsville, a guided-missile cruise, had come within just 50 metres of the Russian destroyer Admiral Vinogradov which had been forced to take emergency action to avoid a collision.