US Warns Russia Of "Consequences" If It Uses "Dirty Bomb" Amid Ukraine War

Russia-Ukraine War: Washington and other Western countries have accused Russia of plotting to use a threat of a device laced with nuclear material as a pretext for escalation in Ukraine.

US Warns Russia Of 'Consequences' If It Uses 'Dirty Bomb' Amid Ukraine War

US State Department spokesperson Ned Price warned Russia over use of "dirty bomb" against Ukraine.

Washington:

There would be consequences for Russia whether it uses a so-called "dirty bomb" or a conventional nuclear weapon, U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Monday.

Washington and other Western countries have accused Russia of plotting to use a threat of a device laced with nuclear material as a pretext for escalation in Ukraine.

Asked if Washington would treat the use of a "dirty bomb" the same as any other nuclear bomb, Price said "there would be consequences" for Russia either way.

"Whether it uses a 'dirty bomb' or a nuclear bomb. We've been very clear about that," Price told reporters.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

.