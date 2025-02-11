US Teacher Sexually Abuses Student With Special Needs, Arrested

A Colorado teacher has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting and engaging in an inappropriate relationship with a special needs student. It came to light in November 2023 when another teacher overheard the student referencing the "relationship" in the classroom, The NY Post reported.



School authorities immediately contacted the Lakewood Police Department. During the investigation, it was found that 28-year-old Kay Ewer, a former paraprofessional at Brady Exploration School, sent thousands of messages to the student and also instructed him to bring a gun to class to shoot a colleague. She also introduced the student to drugs, alcohol, and firearms, The NY Post reported.



First Judicial District Attorney's Office Special Victims Prosecutor Brynn Chase uncovered several pieces of evidence of a disturbing sexual relationship between the pair. Prosecutors said that Ewer sent messages to the student, referencing multiple sexual encounters and asked the boy to bring a gun to school to shoot another faculty member in the leg.



The hearing for the case was held on January 31, where the victim's mother said she trusted the teacher, adding Ewer led her son to believe she genuinely cared for him while exploiting him for money and manipulating him into thinking he was "the one." According to the District Attorney's office, Ewer apologised to the victim's family in court as she stood before the judge.



“I'm really sorry; this will never happen again,” she said, as per the office.



A month before her trial was scheduled to begin, Ewer pleaded guilty to sexual assault on a child and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, both felonies. She was sentenced to four years in prison on January 31. She faces a minimum of 10 years of probation as a sexual offender, which, if successfully completed, could result in a life sentence.