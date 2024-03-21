US Surgeons Transplant Pig Kidney To Patient In World First

Surgeons successfully transplanted a pig kidney into a living patient at Massachusetts General Hospital

A team of surgeons have successfully transplanted a pig kidney into a living patient for the first time, Massachusetts General Hospital said Thursday.

The four-hour-long operation was carried out on Saturday on a 62-year-old man suffering from end-stage kidney disease, the hospital said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)