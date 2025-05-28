US Spent $21 Trillion To Build Secret Underground 'Doomsday' Bunkers For Elites, Claims Former Official

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Catherine Austin Fitts claims the US government allocated $21 trillion. She asserts funds were used for about 170 underground and undersea bunkers. Fitts cites a 2017 report highlighting unexplained federal spending.

Catherine Austin Fitts, former Assistant Secretary of Housing and Urban Development under President George H W Bush, claims the US government secretly allocated $21 trillion between 1998 and 2015 to construct approximately 170 underground and undersea bunkers.

Speaking on Tucker Carlson's podcast, Fitts revealed these facilities are designed to shelter elites during catastrophic events and are interconnected by hidden transit systems powered by undisclosed energy technologies.

She based her claims on a 2017 report by economist Mark Skidmore, which highlighted unexplained federal spending, particularly within the Departments of Defence and HUD. Fitts also suggested these bunkers support covert operations, including a "secret space program".

While historical examples of underground military installations exist, such as the Cheyenne Mountain Complex, Fitts' broader assertions remain unverified and have been met with scepticism due to her history of promoting controversial theories.

As per a report by The New York Post, after two years of combing through records related to already documented underground military bases, Fitts says she also looked into "allegations" of a wider bunker network.

Comparing her research against the missing cash, Fitts said she was able to make a "guess" about how many facilities there really are. She claimed the 170 only applied to bases on US soil and around its coastline - alleging that more exist across the world.

And the bases are connected by an elaborate transportation system, she added, while claiming they are powered by a secret energy system known only to the military.

"I'm convinced that this energy exists. If you look at a lot of the really fast ships, flying around the planet, they're not using classical electricity," she said, in an apparent reference to a spate of bizarre unidentified aerial phenomena supposedly flying around the skies in recent years.