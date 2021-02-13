US Senate Reaches Deal, No Witnesses Called In Trump Impeachment Trial

The agreement cleared the way for the beginning of closing arguments in the trial, and a final vote on whether to convict Donald Trump is now expected

Washington:

The US Senate reached a deal Saturday that prevented witness testimony in Donald Trump's impeachment trial, avoiding a delay that threatened to extend the procedure by days or even weeks.

Instead of calling witnesses, the House impeachment managers and Trump's defense team agreed to admit into the record a statement by Republican congresswoman Jamie Herrera Beutler about a phone call in which House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy implored then-President Trump to call off the rioters.

The agreement cleared the way for the beginning of closing arguments in the trial, and a final vote on whether to convict Trump is now expected later Saturday.

