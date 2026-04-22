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US Senate Confirms Trump Nominee Kevin Warsh As Federal Reserve Chair

The Senate voted 54 to 45 to confirm Kevin Warsh as Federal Reserve chair, who like Trump has advocated for lower interest rates.

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US Senate Confirms Trump Nominee Kevin Warsh As Federal Reserve Chair
The US Senate on Wednesday confirmed Kevin Warsh as chair of the Federal Reserve.

The US Senate on Wednesday confirmed Kevin Warsh as chair of the Federal Reserve for a four-year term, with President Donald Trump's nominee inheriting a central bank with its independence under attack and inflation running at a three-year high.

The Senate voted 54 to 45 to confirm Warsh, who like Trump has advocated for lower interest rates. He will replace outgoing chair Jerome Powell, a frequent target of the president's insults and criticism.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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