US Regulator To Probe Microsoft, Google, Amazon's AI Investments

US regulator to launch probe into Microsoft, Google and Amazon's AI Investments. (Representational)

A US antitrust regulator said it was launching an inquiry Thursday into investments made by Microsoft, Google and Amazon into generative AI startups OpenAI and Anthropic.

"Our study will shed light on whether investments and partnerships pursued by dominant companies risk distorting innovation and undermining fair competition," said Lina Khan, head of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), in a statement.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)