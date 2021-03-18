Joe Biden Doesn't Regret Calling Putin 'Killer', Says White House

Joe Biden had described Vladimir Putin as a "killer" in recent remarks. (File)

The White House on Thursday defended US President Joe Biden's comment that he agrees Russian leader Vladimir Putin is a "killer."

"No, the president gave a direct answer to a direct question," Press Secretary Jen Psaki said when asked by reporters whether there was any regret over Biden's comment.

Asked in an ABC News interview on Wednesday whether he considers Putin a killer, the US president replied: "I do."

