US Open: Rafael Nadal Crashes Out After Losing To Frances Tiafoe In Round of 16

Rafael Nadal knocked out of US Open 2022, loses to Frances Tiafoe in round of 16 on Monday.

Frances Tiafoe of the United States pulled off a stunning upset to send Rafael Nadal crashing out of the US Open fourth round on Monday.

Tiafoe, the 22nd seed, produced a scintillating performance to beat 22-time Grand Slam champion Nadal 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 before a packed Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The victory sends Tiafoe into a quarter-final meeting with Russian ninth seed Andrey Rublev on Wednesday.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)