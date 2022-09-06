US Open: Rafael Nadal Crashes Out After Losing To Frances Tiafoe In Round of 16

US Open: Frances Tiafoe, the 22nd seed, produced a scintillating performance to beat 22-time Grand Slam champion Nadal 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 before a packed Arthur Ashe Stadium.

New York:

The victory sends Tiafoe into a quarter-final meeting with Russian ninth seed Andrey Rublev on Wednesday.

